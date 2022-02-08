Three people were arrested following a pair of traffic stops in Stanton County over the weekend.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a 19-year-old Omaha woman was arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop on Highway 275 east of Norfolk. The female, who was identified as Elizabeth McCarty, was stopped for speeding 87 in a 70 mph zone, Unger said.
A subsequent search of McCarty’s vehicle allegedly revealed concentrated THC — a controlled substance — plus marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the sheriff’s office on the felony charges and had an initial court appearance scheduled for a March date.
Then on Sunday about 2:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office had contact with a speeding vehicle entering Woodland Park, according to Unger. The driver, 30-year-old Jordan Schaller of Norfolk, was found to be under the influence of illegal drugs and subsequently began to resist arrest, law enforcement said. A Taser had to be deployed to subdue Schaller, according to Unger.
Following a search, Schaller was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and prohibited acts (under the influence of an illegal drug).
A female passenger, 20-year-old Keriann Denney of Norfolk, also was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.