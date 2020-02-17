Michael Heesch

OFFICERS OF the Norfolk Police Division go through the Camaro driven by Michael Heesch after he was arrested on Friday.

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

It took two Tasers to stop a South Dakota man from attacking officers Friday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Division received several complaints Friday about a red Camaro, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The first complaint claimed the vehicle was blocking traffic at the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, but the vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived. Another call said the vehicle was being driven aggressively and had run red lights while heading north on 13th Street. An officer saw the Camaro near the intersection of 13th Street and Prospect Avenue, Bauer said.

The vehicle stopped in the traffic lanes, and the driver, later identified as Michael Heesch, 45, of Garretson, South Dakota, got out and laid down in front of the car with his arms out to his sides, Bauer said.

As the officer neared, Heesch got up and started coming after the officer. He attacked the officer and tried to strike him with his fist, Bauer said.

The officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. The struggle continued until more officers arrived and a Taser was used on Heesch a second time. This time, it was effective, Bauer said.

Heesch was taken into custody, identified and charged with third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, Bauer said.

After being medically cleared at the hospital, Heesch was taken to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

