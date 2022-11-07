The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on Friday after the pair were allegedly found with suspected methamphetamine.
About 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Contact was made with two individuals associated with the vehicle. Both people were found to be in possession of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine on their person, Unger said.
Victoria Watkins, 32, of West Point and Michael Paris, 35, of Norfolk were placed under arrest and remained in custody as of Monday morning pending the posting of bond.
Additionally, the vehicle used by Watkins and Paris had fictitious plates and was impounded, Unger said.