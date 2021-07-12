Norfolk police arrested multiple people over the weekend in unrelated meth-related incidents.
Capt. Michael Bauer said just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Omaha Avenue for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived and identified the female as 29-year-old Amber Redwing of Norfolk.
Officers noticed open alcohol containers in the vehicle and conducted a DUI investigation. The results showed that she was not impaired, Bauer said. But in a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said, and Redwing was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
LATER SUNDAY, about 2:30 p.m., an officer saw Jordan McIntosh, 32, homeless, walking in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. The officer knew that McIntosh had an active Madison County arrest warrant, and as the officer stopped to have contact with McIntosh, he immediately began running.
The officer yelled for him to stop several times as the officer pursued him on foot, Bauer said. The officer caught McIntosh and took him into custody. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered two baggies of methamphetamine from him. McIntosh was arrested on an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.