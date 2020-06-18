Judith Grey and Marie Meis have never been a part of the Pierce County community before, but the two college students will get a chance to this summer.
Both of them were recently selected for the Rural Futures Institute (RFI), a statewide leadership development program, and were assigned to help market and develop Pierce County.
Grey and Meis join 15 other students who will be working around Nebraska to help develop rural communities. They will be focusing on community marketing, resident retention and recruitment around Pierce County, according to an RFI media release.
Susan Norris, Pierce County economic development director, is one of the two mentors for Grey and Meis throughout the program. She helped develop nine projects that will revitalize and increase awareness of the county, she said.
“We sat down and looked at what we needed and so these are the projects that we thought would be good for our interns,” Norris said. “(Grey and Meis) are bright, dynamic and think outside of the box. I think of them as our innovation department; on the first week they already had great outcomes.”
Some of the projects include short YouTube videos to highlight economic development in Osmond and Hadar; helping local businesses in Pierce County with their own online commerce website; creating a county entrepreneurship program; and building a social media plan for the main streets of Pierce, Plainview and Osmond.
“We want to showcase our communities to attract more to the business industry, bring alumni back to the area and show how each community lives,” Norris said.
Grey and Meis will work together in the program through the end of July and also have to complete 10 hours of community service. Both are living in the dorms on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk.
Meis is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pursuing a degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communication and journalism.
As an Elgin native, Meis said she has always been passionate about agriculture and rural communities.
“I served as a state FFA officer, and part of that journey was going to different communities in Nebraska,” Meis said. “It was through that experience that I realized how much I appreciated rural Nebraska, so when I saw the program, I thought, ‘Wow that’s a great program I want to connect with.’ ”
Grey, originally from Florida, has never lived in a rural community and is looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the program, she said. Grey is a senior at Union College with a major in science business.
Along with Meis, Grey said she’s excited to learn more about Pierce County and to grow her skills in marketing and leadership.
“I’m super excited, and I hope we are going to be able to get through the majority of our projects,” Grey said. “It's geared to helping the community grow, so I’m hoping that even if we don’t accomplish all of them, we will give (communities) a jump start for them to take the reins. When we leave, they will be on the course for success.”