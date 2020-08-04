Court bench NDN

A Norfolk man was among several people sentenced in Stanton County District Court on Monday. 

Kyler Jahnke, 22, of Norfolk was given 12 months in prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 2 months for willful reckless driving and 6 months in prison for attempted possession of methamphetamine, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.

Jahnke was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office last January following a high-speed pursuit in and around Stanton. The chase ended when Jahnke's vehicle was forced off the road north of Stanton, Unger said.

Also sentenced on Monday was Kristen Bliss, 24, of Stanton. Bliss was sentenced to 6 months in jail for obstructing a police officer. The charges against Bliss come from the same incident as Jahnke's. Bliss was a passenger in Jahnke's vehicle during the pursuit and was taken into custody with him. During the pursuit, methamphetamine-filled syringes were thrown out of the vehicle, Unger said.

Another Norfolk man was given a jail sentence, too. Kyle Kirstine, 40, was given 37 days in jail for a postrelease violation. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June for a protection order violation and drug charges at his mother’s residence in Woodland Park, Unger said.

