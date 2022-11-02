Newman Grove City Council will have a new face next year as Jim O’Brien is running unopposed for the position.
Although O’Brien will fill an open seat, he isn’t the only one on the ballot. Current council member Tom Bagley is seeking reelection.
O’Brien, a Newman Grove native, is the owner and operator of O’Brien Electric and said he wants to maintain Newman Grove’s small-town charm.
"I have a vested interest in our town and want to be part of making positive changes that will benefit our community,” O’Brien said. “It is important to preserve our small-town community. The mayor and council members expressed their interest in my running for city council as a current council member will be stepping down, and I felt it was an opportunity that I should embrace.”
Bagley did not respond to the questionnaire sent out by the Daily News.
O’Brien hasn’t held public office but noted he’s run his business for 25 years. Also, during his time in Lincoln, he helped with the Lincoln Food Bank’s backpack program for the public schools and the United Way.
The oldest of seven, O’Brien originally grew up on a farm 10 miles north of Newman Grove. Following high school, he attended Northeast Community College, receiving his electrical associate degree. After college he moved to Lincoln, working as an electrician for 20 years.
The father of four moved back to Newman Grove around five years ago. O’Brien said he and his wife, Lisa, wanted to raise their family in a small-town environment.
In addition to owning O’Brien Electric, he works with his father on their family farm. He is also a member of the Newman Grove Community Club, Newman Grove Parent Teacher Organization and the Electrical Workers Union.
O’Brien said he wants to help his hometown.
“As both a local business owner and parent, I want to be involved in the community and work on issues and challenges that affect our small town and its future,” O’Brien said. “We have enjoyed living here and want to continue making Newman Grove a wonderful community.”