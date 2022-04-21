Two Republicans, Paul Anderson and incumbent John Murante, are competing for the Nebraska state treasurer seat in the Tuesday, May 10, primary election.
There are no Democrats on the ballot, and Katrina Tomsen is running as a Libertarian.
Anderson, a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, said this marks his 14th campaign for office. His opponent, John Murante, is the state treasurer.
As state treasurer, Anderson said he would maintain trust and accountability with Nebraska taxpayers.
“I pledge and promise, as your next state treasurer, I will maintain a high level of trust, integrity and accountability when it comes to spending or not spending Nebraskans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” Anderson said.
According to Anderson, he is not raising or spending any more money for his campaign.
“That’s because I’ve put the May 10 election results in God's very capable hands,” Anderson said.
Murante said he is running for reelection to continue his work as state treasurer.
“It has been an honor to serve as Nebraska’s state treasurer,” Murante said. “We have a tremendous team dedicated to serving the people of Nebraska and treating tax dollars with care.”
Murante also mentioned his aspiration to continue to grow Nebraska’s College Savings Program to encourage Nebraskans to save for education after high school. He also cited his previous work with the state’s unclaimed property division.
“We have modernized the state’s unclaimed property division, making it easier for Nebraskans to claim their lost money which is held in the treasurer’s office,” Murante said. “We have made progress making an already well-run office operate even more efficiently.”
Murante said he had kept his promises as state treasurer.
“I used my small-business background to negotiate a 69% fee cut for the saving accounts of Nebraska families,” Murante said. “When the Biden administration proposed spying on the bank accounts of almost every Nebraskan, I became the first state treasurer in the nation to announce that I would not comply. If reelected, I will continue to serve as a watchdog for the finances of Nebraskans and fight on their behalf.”
Paul Anderson
Education: Anderson is a high school graduate from Kensington, Kansas. He completed his associate degree in construction from Metro Community College in 2018.
Background: Anderson is a U.S Navy Reserve veteran, who served for 21 years. He was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Hurricane Katrina relief effort. He worked for the BNSF railway for 35 years and has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for five years.
Anderson is a member of several organizations, such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Navy Enlisted Reserve Association, American Association of Navy Hospital Corpsman and the Marine Corps League.
Anderson is also a former co-owner of two small businesses in Omaha. He was an apartment building landlord for Anderson Properties and co-owned Dundee Village Food Mart.
John Murante
Education: Murante is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Background: Murante is the current state treasurer. He was also a state senator from 2013 to 2019. Murante is also a member of the Knights of Columbus organization.
Family: Murante has one daughter with his wife, Melissa, of Orleans.