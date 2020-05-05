Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTH CENTRAL PIERCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WEST CENTRAL STANTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 715 PM CDT. * AT 648 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR HADAR, OR 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF NORFOLK, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORFOLK AND BATTLE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN OMAHA. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...60MPH