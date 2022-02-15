A two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Cedar County resulted in two fatalities.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said emergency personnel were called to the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 12 about 12:03 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle accident. The junction is located about 4 miles east of Crofton.
A 2011 Ford F550 driven by 90-year-old Neil Collins of Orleans was approaching the junction southbound on Highway 81 when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 74-year-old William Koontz of Sioux City, Iowa.
Koontz was pronounced deceased at the scene, Koranda said. A passenger in the Malibu, 71-year-old Anita Koontz of Sioux City, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where she was pronounced deceased.
Restraints were not used in the Koontz vehicle, according to Koranda.
Collins, whom Koranda said was using restraints, was transported to the Yankton hospital with minor injuries.
The accident was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Crofton Fire and Rescue, Randolph Rescue, the Nebraska Department of Roads and Nebraska Game and Parks.