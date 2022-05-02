A pair of metro area-residents were arrested in Stanton County early Sunday morning.
About 2:30 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Highway 57, north of Stanton, for driving with a headlight out, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Billie of Omaha, was found to not have an operator’s license, as well as a felony arrest warrant out of Douglas County for an alleged drug violation. A female passenger, 22-year-old Ronnie Westman of Omaha, also was found to have a felony arrest warrant out of Sarpy County for a theft charge, Unger said.
Westman was further arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after used meth needles were allegedly found in her possession. Billie and Westman were jailed pending satisfaction of their respective warrants.