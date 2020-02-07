Two Norfolk Public Schools principals will be promoted to district administrators for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson announced the promotions to district staff on Thursday, according to a district media release.
Erik Wilson, now assistant principal at Norfolk High School, will be the new director of student services and safety. This administrative position was approved by the Norfolk Public Schools board of education at its November board meeting. The position will be added to the administrative team as an identified need in the strategic growth plan that school district leadership has been researching and developing in response to steady increased student enrollment.
Angie Baumann, now principal at Westside Elementary School, will be the new director of human resources and accreditation. She will replace Mike Hart, who is relocating for a superintendent position at another school district.
“I am delighted that these two individuals are joining the district administration team,” Thompson told staff Thursday. “Their proven leadership and longtime passion for the success of the students of our school district will be great assets for both Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Baumann in their new positions.”
Pending approval at the Feb. 10 school board meeting, Wilson and Baumann will both assume their new responsibilities July 1. The search for qualified candidates to fill the principal positions that they are vacating will begin immediately following the school board meeting approval.