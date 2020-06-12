Two Northeast student-built houses to be auctioned off

Northeast Community College faculty members Roger Walker, Ryan Hobza and Curtis Brandt were able to continue to meet with their students through Zoom when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. However, there were other more visible parts of their program that they had to finish themselves.
The three building construction instructors strapped on their tool belts to finish the work this spring on two 1,620-square-foot, student-built homes that will be auctioned in late June, according to a college media release.
“They’ll be in good shape for the auction,” Hobza said. “We began by spending some time outside working on the freshman houses to get the roofs covered and sealed up so they’re dry for a period of time. We then moved over to the sophomore houses so they can sell this summer.”
The homes are completely constructed by program students in the Applied Technology Division as a living and learning project under the supervision of the various applied technology faculty. Students begin working on the homes on the college’s Norfolk campus as freshmen and finish the work as sophomores.
Both feature two bedrooms. One has two baths while the other has 2¾ baths.
Walker said during the remainder of the spring semester, the instructors organized their days by meeting online with their students in the morning to conduct the theory portion of classes, while every afternoon or any spare time they had was spent in the homes.
“Actually, doing the work itself doesn’t bother me; it’s just the time limit that’s been stressful,” Walker said. “We started two weeks behind after the college closed after the initial onset of the pandemic in March. Fortunately, they moved back the sell date to the end of June. That helps a little bit, and we’ll get as close to finishing as we possibly can.”
Brandt said they were working hard to get the homes buttoned up in time for two upcoming open houses and the auction.
Both homes have been designed to be moved off college property at the buyer’s expense to their own lot. The houses include all water, vent and waste lines extended to floor joist level for ease of hook-up and 2-by-6-inch exterior stud walls with cellulose insulation throughout.
They meet or exceed local and state building codes. All electrical conveniences were installed in accordance with the national electric and Federal Housing Administration code. Circuits are tested and connected to a 200-amp breaker panel.
The instructors did have to eliminate a few items normally installed in the houses, one being flooring. Students typically install flooring only in the kitchen, dining areas and entrances, but they leave any carpeting and flooring for restrooms, living rooms and utility rooms up to the new homeowner after it is moved to its new location.
The work of the instructors is not finished. Once they complete the sophomore houses, they go back to the homes begun by freshman students to enclose them a little bit more.
They will determine if they are able to complete this year’s work by installing shingles and windows and exterior doors later this summer.
Brandt said the students he had been keeping in contact with did fairly well during the academic year as the pandemic reared its ugly head. He said they kept busy outside of classes.
“The sophomores I had spoken with were doing construction work while some of the freshmen were either working with a contractor or they were doing some type of construction work around their own homes or something like that. That’s good to see because it allows them to keep up on their skills.”
The instructors said the semester has been like no other they have ever experienced. Walker said he apologized to his students because it’s not exactly how one teaches a program such as building construction.
“I can show them videos and how to do things, but they actually need to do this to really retain it. I know how to do these things, that’s no big deal, but the students need that,” Walker said. “You do the best you can under the circumstances, but it’s still not the way it should be.”
Brandt said he feels bad for the students as they are missing out on the hands-on aspect of the program.
The public may view the homes during open houses from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 18. The auction will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 402-844-7215 or 800-348-9033, extension 7215.
The building construction instructors admit while it has been an unusual semester due to the pandemic, it was good to hone up on their own abilities.
“It does help to do this once in a while to make sure our skills are what they are,” Walker said. “I know one thing for sure, though, my eyesight is not as good as it used to be.”