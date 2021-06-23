Two teachers from Northeast Nebraska recently received educator of the year awards for their work in career and technical education.
David Gibbens, an agriculture teacher at West Holt Public Schools in Atkinson, received the 2021 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award.
Michelle Galles, a family and consumer science teacher at Wakefield Community Schools, was named the 2021 Outstanding Educator Career Field winner in the human sciences and education division. Both were from the Nebraska Department of Education.
GIBBENS has taught agriculture and FFA at West Holt Public Schools since 1990, according to the state department of education website. He integrated science into the curriculum through the use of CASE Curriculum. Serving as a CASE lead teacher, Gibbens helps to certify teachers across the country in the use of natural resources and agribusiness courses.
In 2020, Gibbens converted the CASE teacher workshops to a virtual format. West Holt students use an inquiry-based approach and experimentation to explore all areas of agriculture. As the adviser for the West Holt FFA, Gibbens has trained 50 state-winning teams, two state presidents and two National Star finalists.
Gibbens is also a member of the National Art Education Association and has served on the board of directors since 1994.
GALLES has been teaching human sciences for seven years at Wakefield. She holds an endorsement in health sciences and served many positions such as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district adviser, district STAR coordinator and on the board of directors.
Galles’ chapter of 70 members have competed at the district, state and national level along with receiving numerous awards from Nebraska State FCCLA.
She also has received several awards herself, such as the Nebraska FCCLA Master Adviser Award, Nebraska Spirit of Advising FCCLA Award, Nebraska Career Educator Outstanding FCCLA Adviser and more.
Galles now teaches more than 120 students. She has continued to work with pre-service college students from Wayne State College and has supervised three student teachers. She taught as an adjunct professor for the Wayne State family and consumer sciences department for three years.
Gibbens and Galles are among a group of eight other educators who received awards, in addition to some school districts. To read more about the recognitions, visit https://nceconference.com/.