An incumbent on the NPPD Board of Directors who decided not to run again has opened up a seat that two Norfolkans are seeking Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Former Norfolk Mayor Sue Fuchtman and Ben Temple are running for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors Subdivision 10 seat held by William “Bill” Johnson of Pilger. Johnson chose not to run for reelection.
There also had been another candidate, Dirk Petersen of Norfolk, who announced last December his intentions to run for the position, but then chose not to.
Fuchtman — who graduated from Norfolk Catholic, which is also where her spouse and children graduated — said her experience in the public and private sector has taught her to look at how decisions will affect everyone, including those one might not consider initially.
“All my years of working with organizations within our community, I learned that holding any office or position, you take on responsibility to not only hear the voices of those you serve but as well share the information of the organizations and projects with those who are affected by decisions made,” Fuchtman said.
Temple said he is not a career politician, but he does have relevant experience in the electric industry, which drove him to seek a position on the NPPD Board of Directors.
“I have worked in both the nuclear and solar industries, with a particular focus on providing electricity to rural places across our country,” Temple said. “It’s clear to me that we need an all-of-the-above energy strategy to keep our electricity affordable and reliable. As a finance manager for a technology business based right here in Norfolk, I am responsible for creating budgets, business plans and financial projections. My current position and my previous work in finance provide me with a strong understanding of the business side of NPPD’s work.”
Temple said with more than a decade of leadership in startups and emerging industries, he has experience implementing innovative solutions to navigate rapidly changing market conditions and keeping costs low.
“I will utilize these same skills to keep the cost of our electricity low now and in the future for our families, farms and small businesses,” Temple said.
When asked what are the three most important issues facing the country, Fuchtman said there is one.
“I feel there is only one — no matter if schools, city, state or U.S. government. Until we learn to work together to have respectful discussions, there seems to be no way to address any real issues,” she said.
When asked what are the three most important issues facing the U.S., Temple said inflation and the economy, fiscal responsibility and national security.
“We are facing historic inflation on our groceries, gas, and most other goods and services that we rely on every single day,” Temple said. “There are concerns about a global economic recession on the horizon, which would put further strain on our families and our community. While electric utilities across the country are raising their rates, we are fortunate here in Nebraska because NPPD has gone over six years without a rate increase, and they plan to have no rate increase again in 2023. This is thanks to diversified energy sources and smart management.”
As far as fiscal responsibility with NPPD, Temple said being a public utility, NPPD board members have a fiduciary responsibility to manage ratepayer dollars effectively and efficiently.
“With over a decade of experience in finance, creating budgets and making financial projections, I will make fiscal responsibility and accountability at NPPD one of my top priorities,” he said.
And when it comes to global security and the electric grid, Temple said, the nation needs strong and reliable system that can withstand cyberattacks.
“So far in my career, I have worked in the nuclear and solar industries, as well as with multinational technology companies,” he said.
“These experiences have highlighted the importance of an all-of-the-above energy approach to ensure reliability and resilience. With cyber attacks, data breaches and hackers being a constant threat to the work I do, I’m very focused on cyber security and what needs to be done to protect our grid from invisible attackers.”
Sue Fuchtman
Family: Married to Glen Fuchtman for 50 years and blessed with four children, all married, and eight grandchildren, all within 120 miles.
Education: Graduated from Norfolk Catholic, went to work right out of high school for then Northwestern Bell Telephone until the closing of it in Norfolk. Began employment soon after with then John Day Audit Co. and retired after 35 years as president and partner from what is now Daycos. While with the Day Cos, the company under Connie Day was involved in the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, was part of the Women Division of the Chamber, served as president for some years.
Background: Serve on the Faith Regional Hospital Services Board, also part of the Faith Regional Physicians Board; Norfolk Catholic Foundation Board, Eldorado Hills Community Association Board. Served on the Norfolk Planning Commission for 13 years, some of the last few as chairwoman. Following that time, elected mayor of Norfolk for two four-year terms.
Ben Temple
Family: Grew up in Norfolk in a family of five siblings, played sports and participated in Boy Scouts, eventually attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Education: Graduated from high school, attended Northeast Community College and then Wheaton College in Illinois. Joined a finance company where was responsible for creating annual $450 million budget. Recently accepted a finance management position with Telcoin, a technology company with its headquarters here in Norfolk.
Background: Outside of work, participate in the Norfolk Community Theatre, volunteer, and enjoy the beauty and bounty of life here in Northeast Nebraska. Have worked in both the nuclear and solar industries, with a particular focus on providing electricity to rural places across our country.