Norfolk police arrested a man and a woman over the weekend following a pair of apparent assaults.
At 8:46 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 400 block of Hastings Avenue for a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers located the man near Fifth Street and Hastings Avenue and identified him as 58-year-old Maurice Taylor of Norfolk.
The woman was located in a nearby residence, Bauer said, and she told officers that she had been struck in the head by Taylor several times as they were driving to their residence. Once they were at the residence, the assault continued outside the home, the woman said.
The alleged victim’s left ear was red and her entire face was blushed, Bauer said. There were two other people who witnessed the purported assault at the residence and provided information to the responding officers.
Taylor also was questioned about the incident and later arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ON SATURDAY at 10:37 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Roland Street for a disturbance, Bauer said. When officers arrived, they had contact with 45-year-old Kelli Rodriguez of Norfolk and a man.
The man told police that he and Rodriguez had been drinking and an argument began. The man said the argument escalated and Rodriguez punched him on the left side of his face. The alleged victim had redness from the injury, Bauer said. Another witness at the residence also reported seeing the purported assault.
Rodriguez then was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.