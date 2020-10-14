Two Norfolk City Council seats will be filled by newcomers in November.
With Jim Lange not seeking reelection, the race for the seat from the second ward is contested between Frank Arens and Carl Weiland. In the first ward, Dick Pfeil is also not seeking another term, and the open seat is contested between Kory Hildebrand and Juan Sandoval.
Ward 2
Arens, a native of Hartington who is an insurance agent, real estate agent and vice chair of the Norfolk Planning Commission, said he is running because he wants to play a role in growing Norfolk.
“I have been involved with and want to continue the recent economic growth and development taking place in Norfolk,” Arens said. “I am motivated to be a part of the continuing efforts to grow both in land uses and employment opportunities.”
Arens gave an outline of his ideas to grow Norfolk economically.
“We need to implement the technology available to us to allow our local people to compete for jobs nationwide while still living here,” he said. “(We need to) bolster the interest of new employers with new ideas and opportunities.”
Another aspect of growing the city is housing, and Arens said he wants to promote more housing developments, as hundreds of units have been built and are coming soon.
“The housing increase will attract more people, increase revenue and lower our taxes by broadening the tax base,” he said.
Additionally, adding new amenities and arts will help increase quality of life, Arens said.
Another major issue for Arens is public safety, and making sure the city invests in that.
“The State of Nebraska ranks Norfolk as the No. 3 safest community to live in; I do not want to underestimate how important that is,” he said. “Knowing funding is in place is imperative to keep Norfolk as one of the safest cities in Nebraska.”
But accomplishing the goals of growth and safety must be done in a fiscally responsible way, Arens said, as the city seeks to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll.
“Establish a firm financial standing and review the spending in our budget with more due diligence than ever with the economic toll of COVID-19,” he said. “Maintain the city’s emergency cash reserves; in the past we have experienced the unexpected and I want our community to be prepared.”
Overall, Arens said he is an ideal candidate as he has the experience and knowledge to help the community. He has participated in the Norfolk 101 program to teach citizens about the functions of the city government and has attended state planning and zoning meetings that teach city planners throughout the state.
“I am committed to the growth and safety of Norfolk,” he said. “This is an opportunity to expand on that commitment to my city.”
Carl Weiland, operator of manufacturer Weiland Doors, said he is also motivated to be a part of the city council because of Norfolk’s potential.
“It feels like a really special moment where Norfolk as a community will decide what it wants to be. And I would be honored to be a leader in this effort,” Weiland said.
Weiland said the most important issue in Norfolk is both a lack of housing and the fact that buying or building a home in Norfolk is more expensive than other cities in Nebraska.
“Some people in Norfolk may be unaware that similar homes in similar neighborhoods in Omaha and Lincoln can cost 20% less than they do in Norfolk,” he said.
Weiland has several proposals to help alleviate the issue and foster growth.
Those proposals are to align building codes with those of larger cities, examine and re-evaluate the barriers in trades such as plumbing and electrical work and hire more building inspectors to “(interpret) our codes without driving away investors.”
“If it is less difficult and more competitive for developers to build in Norfolk, the cost of construction will drop and home prices will be more competitive,” Weiland said. “This should be the priority of the council over other special projects that require tax dollars.”
Weiland said that as a business owner, he has many of the traits needed from an elected official and knows the struggles of everyday people.
“I have a lot of leadership experience with sales, recruiting talent and team-building. Not unlike a functional city council, our company has been very successful because of mutual respect and teamwork,” he said. “I bring a unique perspective to the council as part-owner of a growing small business with nearly 50 employees. I know the struggles many of them have with Norfolk, including prospective employees we attract from other places, and existing team-members who choose to live in other communities.”
Ward 1
Kory Hildebrand, a landscaping business owner and instructor at Northeast Community College, said he is running to give back to his hometown and help the next generation of Norfolkans.
Hildebrand, like other candidates, identified economic and population growth as pressing issues for Norfolk.
“We need to continue working to grow our community,” he said. “We need to work with economic development and the chamber of commerce to aid in getting new jobs here and help with our existing business to strive for the next generation.”
Hildebrand said some of those new jobs could be in industry and technology.
“I think if we can attract the right industries and technical companies to move to Norfolk or existing Norfolk companies to move in this direction, we can prosper Norfolk and the surrounding area with good-paying jobs,” he said.
He also said improving and expanding infrastructure would be important for the future of the city. Among his goals include replacing and improving aging roads, expanding sewer and water systems to growing areas of the city, beautifying downtown and expanding the trail system and landscaping plans.
While roads are the top concern for most citizens, Hildebrand said, it’s also important to keep other infrastructure in mind.
“We need to examine if our current water and sewer system is adequate for the demand,” Hildebrand said. “Some lift stations need to be replaced or upgraded for our citizens that have experienced problems in the past. We need to continue to do extensions for water and sewer as needed. In the least is the need to examine contracts with all utilities. Possibly look at renewable alternatives.”
Hildebrand said ultimately he wants to help the city and both its current and next generation.
“In one sentence, I want to help legislate for the betterment in Norfolk,” he said.
Juan Sandoval, a small-business mentor and economic development specialist who moved to Madison County from Venezuela in 1999, said he is running to help improve the quality of life of residents and continue the positive momentum Norfolk has recently experienced.
“Norfolk is a rural community fighting between its own opportunities to survive, provide better quality of life and be attractive to new industries and investors,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval said among the major issues for Norfolk is a lack of workforce, which hurts businesses that already reside here and those looking to expand.
“This has been an issue for a long time and, as each year passes, it becomes even more of an issue,” he said. “We need to continue to support our local employers, especially if they are looking to expand or to invest in our community.”
Supporting local businesses also will be essential as many are still dealing with the impact of COVID-19.
“It’s extremely important to see how we can continue to provide support to the retail and restaurant industries so they can keep their doors open after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sandoval said.
To attract new businesses, Sandoval said, updated infrastructure and policies will be needed.
“We need to ensure we have the current infrastructure in place to support their needs — including shovel-ready industrial sites, efficient transportation systems and economic incentives,” he said. “We live in an extremely competitive world where businesses can be established anywhere and if we are not able to offer it, another city will.”
Sandoval said he is a candidate worth supporting because he has already helped the city grow in many aspects.
“From helping a business owner with my job, providing affordable housing with the Habitat for Humanity or running a campaign advocating for many agencies with the Norfolk Area United Way,” he said, “I want to keep finding ways to give back for all the things I have received from this community.”
About the candidates
Frank Arens
Family: Married to Cindy Arens.
Education: Graduate of Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Kearney State College.
Background: Arens is an independent insurance agent with Town & Country Insurance Agency, with more than 30 years of experience in insurance, and a real estate agent with ERA Premier Team. He is also a member of Knights of Columbus, Elkhorn Valley Pheasants Forever, National Association of Realtors, Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriters, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a past member and president of the Norfolk Country Club.
Offices held: Arens is the vice-chair of the Norfolk Planning Commission, first appointed in 2016 by Sue Fuchtman.
Carl Weiland
Education: Graduate of Madison High School, Class of 2002, and graduate of Creighton University, Class of 2006.
Background: Weiland worked in Omaha from 2006 to 2011 after graduating from Creighton University, first running the marketing department at World Group, a real estate brokerage firm, and then running a video production company, before returning to Norfolk. He operates the family business, Weiland Doors, with his two brothers, Rob and Jason. The company manufactures doors for food processors and pharmaceutical manufacturers. In 2019, Weiland and his business partners were named SBA Small Business Persons of the Year in Nebraska.
Juan Sandoval
Education: Degree in administration and marketing.
Background: Sandoval is a native of Valencia, Venezuela, and came to the United States in 1999. He lived briefly in Madison before settling in Norfolk. He is employed at the Nebraska Enterprise Fund and has been involved with many organizations in the area, including Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity, Norfolk Area United Way, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, University of Nebraska Extension Madison County, Norfolk Public Transportation; a member of the parish council with Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Norfolk, a committee member with Young Life, Knights of Columbus and a mentor with TeamMates. He also has been involved with organizations at the state and national level as a member of the Nebraska Economic Development Association (NEDA), Schuyler Economic Development, Grow Nebraska, SCORE and the Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), where he obtained a certificate in community development finance.
Kory Hildebrand
Family: Married Jill Korth in 2004 and has four children: Charles, Cali, Brea and Baylor.
Education: Graduate of Norfolk High School, Class of 2000, and Northeast Community College and Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Background: Hildebrand began his career as a utility lineman in Beatrice and later West Point for Schmader Electric. After returning to Norfolk, he and his wife started Hildebrand Mowing Inc. in 2007, now known as HMI Landscaping Services. He is also a utility line instructor at Northeast Community College and was also previously an instructor of wind energy. He has been a member of Aquanuts Boat and Ski Club, Future Farmers of America, Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo committee member and judge and past committee member of Ducks Unlimited. He is also a certified loss and control professional recognized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.