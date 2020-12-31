An Iowa woman and Omaha man are behind bars for multiple felony offenses.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple felony charges after stopping their vehicle for speeding on Highway 275 near Pilger, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
After conducting a search, Courtney Greening, 26, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Nicholas Walker, 25, of Omaha were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and multiple credit cards, blank checks, Social Security cards and tax returns in the names of at least 14 other people, according to Unger.
Greening was arrested on felony drug charges and multiple counts of criminal possession of financial transaction devices.
Walker also was arrested on felony drug charges, criminal possession of financial transaction devices and criminal impersonation.
Walker also was in possession of a Nebraska-issued ID card with his DMV photo attached in the name of another actual Nebraska resident, Unger said. An electronic credit card skimmer also was recovered from the vehicle. Both Greening and Walker are being held in the Stanton County Jail pending the setting of a cash bond.