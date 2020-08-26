Two more COVID-19 deaths reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 12 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.
Six cases, through case investigations, have been deemed to be from close contact to confirmed positive cases: three in Cherry County, one in Knox County, and two in Pierce County. All close contacts with these cases have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Four cases, through case investigations, have been deemed to be from community spread: one in Cherry County, one in Keya Paha County, one in Knox County, and one in Pierce County. All close contacts with these cases have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Two cases remain under investigation: one in Holt County and one in Pierce County.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said there also were two deaths.
“NCDHD regrets to inform the district of two additional COVID-19 deaths in the district both from Pierce county. One case was a male in his 90s with underlying health conditions and the second case was a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions. NCDHD staff and administration send their sympathies to the families of those who have passed during this difficult time,” Doolittle said.
As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the district has 219 Total Cases (TC), 107 Recoveries (R), and six Deaths (D).
By county, the case breakdown is: Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 7; Brown: TC: 6, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 19, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 21, R: 15; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0; Knox: TC: 67, R: 38; Pierce: TC: 63, R: 21, D:4; Rock: TC: 7, R: 3.