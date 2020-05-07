O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of two additional positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
One positive case is a resident in Knox County. The case is in the hospital in isolation. All direct exposures are being contacted and asked to quarantine. NCDHD is currently conducting an investigation to determine the risk to the public.
The second case is a resident of Antelope County. The case contracted the illness due to a direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The person is currently hospitalized in isolation. Case investigation determined that risk to the Antelope County community from this case is low.
To limit confusion and multiple press releases of case notices each day, NCDHD is moving to limiting press releases to one time per day around 3 p.m.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for NCDHD, said if cases are present with community exposure, NCDHD will notify the public as soon as the appropriate information is acquired and may occur outside of 3 p.m.