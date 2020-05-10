Two more cases reported in North Central

O'NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County on Saturday and another in Antelope County on Sunday.
According to a press release, the resident in Knox County contracted the illness through direct contact with a positive case. The case is in quarantine. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox County from this case.
As far as the Antelope County case, the North Central District Health Department is identifying contacts in the case using various means. At this time, the risk of exposure to the public is unknown.
As mentioned in a previous release, it should be assumed that COVID-19 is present in the communities.
Residents are encouraged to follow guidelines that include extra handwashing, social distancing, stay home and limit unnecessary travel, remain 6 feet from others and wear a mask in public.
The latest totals for counties in the district are as follows: Antelope: 7, Boyd: 0, Brown: 0, Cherry:1, Holt: 1, Keya Paha: 0, Knox: 7, Pierce: 1, Rock: 0.
Case total for NCDHD District: 17.