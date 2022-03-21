Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after an apparent strong-arm robbery Friday night in Woodland Park.

About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported incident that had just taken place in the Sherwood Park area of Woodland Park, Sheriff Mike Unger said. The report was that a 14-year-old boy had been jumped and assaulted forcibly. His personal property, including money, was allegedly taken by two males who were wearing black facemasks.

The two suspects fled on foot and were later observed on video shoplifting at the Lil Store in Woodland Park, Unger said. About 45 minutes later, the two suspects were taken into custody following reports from citizens that had observed them hiding near residences in Woodland Park.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and disturbing the peace. The stolen property and facemasks were recovered from the suspects, Unger said, and they were released to their respective parents pending formal charges.

