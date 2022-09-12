Norfolk police arrested a pair of teenagers after investigating reports of several stolen vehicles.
On Friday, five vehicles were reported stolen from various areas of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered on Saturday from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
During an investigation, officers were provided leads from the victims and the public, Bauer said. With this information, officers were able to identify two 16-year-old boys as the suspects. Officers had contact with the suspects and spoke to them about the stolen vehicles. Items stolen from the vehicles were allegedly recovered from one of the suspect’s bedrooms.
Both juveniles were arrested on suspicion of theft and housed in the Madison County Youth Detention Center. All the stolen vehicles were recovered, Bauer said.