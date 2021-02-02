Two men with similar names

A Norfolk man arrested on Sunday for sexual assault and strangulation has a name similar to another Norfolk man.
Eric L. Blomquist, 42, was arrested for sexual assault and strangulation. Capt. Mike Bauer said his last name is pronounced “Blämquist” and he recently moved to Norfolk from Spokane, Washington.
Norfolk also has the Bloomquist family who happens to have a son named Eric who is 39 years old. The Bloomquist family is receiving calls as they are long-time Norfolk residents and business owners, Bauer said. The 39-year-old Eric Bloomquist is not the man who was arrested on Sunday.