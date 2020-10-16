Two men in 80s die of virus

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 22 additional cases across the district on Friday. By county, they were: 1- Knox, 13-Holt, 2-Pierce, 3-Antelope, 1-Rock, 1-Cherry, 1-Boyd.
Carol Doolittle of NCDHD said the district regrets to inform the public of two additional notifications of deaths in the district. The first is a man in his 80s from Cherry County with underlying health conditions. The second is a man in his 80s from Holt County with underlying health conditions. The NCDHD staff and administrations send their sincerest condolences to the families during this time, she said.
Due to the influx in cases and resources and time needed to contact cases and ensure close contacts are notified, there has been a gap created in completing recovery contacts. NCDHD reaches out to each positive case before reporting the case as recovered. NCDHD is working diligently to close the gap on active cases as quickly as possible.
“To increase transparency with the nine-county district we serve, NCDHD will begin to report a total number of new cases received in the last 14 days to help community members understand an estimate of active cases,” Doolittle said.
For Friday, the NCDHD region has added 317 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
NCDHD will be hosting the following upcoming drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics throughout the district starting next week.
Monday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Verdigre Public School (south parking lot); 3 to 5 p.m., Center, Knox County Court House.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3 to 5 p.m., Chambers Fire Hall; 3 to 5 p.m., Ewing City Hall (enter from Spruce Street).
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., O’Neill, NCDHD (enter alley from the east).
Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 6 p.m. Valentine (location coming).
To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
As of Friday at 4 p.m., the North Central district had 1,115 total cases, 460 recoveries and 20 deaths.