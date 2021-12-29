Two Norfolk men were honored earlier this week by Norfolk’s public safety division for their actions in July 2020 that helped save the life of a 1-year-old.
Kory Hildebrand and Kris Johnson were presented with the “Lifesaver” award on Monday for their heroic actions on July 3, 2020, the city said in a press release.
Both men pulled an unresponsive 1-year-old boy out of a private lake and administered CPR until Norfolk Rescue arrived. Hildebrand and Johnson both were credited with saving the child’s life.
“When citizens make a choice to get involved and place themselves in harm’s way to save a complete stranger, it is worthy of recognition and our sincerest gratitude,” said Scott Cordes, Norfolk’s public safety director. “What Kory and Kris did that day at the lake saved a life, for this there is no dispute.”
The city encouraged local residents to take CPR classes. Locally, classes are offered at Northeast Community College.
Residents also are encouraged to download the PulsePoint app, which notifies CPR-trained bystanders when a sudden cardiac arrest occurs on public property nearby.