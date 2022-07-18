A pair of men who had been suspected of using drugs were arrested over the weekend.
At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to the 2600 block of Westside Plaza Drive for a complaint of drug usage, said Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer. The caller to police said there were individuals behind the building who were actively ingesting drugs.
When officers arrived, they covertly approached the building. An officer recognized one of the individuals as 27-year-old Skyler Rodekohr of Norfolk. The officer confirmed that there was an active Madison County arrest warrant for Rodekohr. The officers then approached the group, Bauer said.
As police neared the group, another man allegedly dropped a small item on the ground and stepped on it. At this point, Rodekohr was handcuffed and taken into custody on the outstanding warrant. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a cigarette pack from Rodekohr containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
The second man who purportedly dropped an item on the ground was identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Dewitt, homeless. Dewitt was placed in handcuffs and a small cloth bindle was retrieved from beneath his foot, Bauer said. Inside the bindle was a plastic baggie containing suspected meth.
Rodekohr and Dewitt were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court records, Rodekohr is facing a felony charge of second-offense third-degree domestic assault in Madison County District Court.
Dewitt is charged with possession of meth in Stanton County.