Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

Two men were arrested in connection to possession of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon after officers were called for a trespassing complaint, according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.

Officers arrived at an apartment after management explained that a woman was trespassing there and requested that she be removed and issued a warning. The door was answered by Roy Coffman, 59, of Norfolk. Coffman said the woman was not currently there.

While talking to Coffman, officers noticed methamphetamine on the table behind him. The bong was seized and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Coffman and another individual in the apartment, Robert Gaeta, 43, of Norfolk, were both questioned and arrested. Later, a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found on Coffman, Bauer said.

Both men were taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

+3
On the road toward Christmas

On the road toward Christmas

They had to wait an extra week because of the snowstorm that hit the area last week, but visitors to the Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival were treated to all kinds of gifts Tuesday, including carriage rides, visits with Santa and Merry Claus and opportunities to see and touch Santa’s r…

Two men arrested on meth charges

Two men arrested on meth charges

Two men were arrested in connection to possession of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon after officers were called for a trespassing complaint, according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.

Judge to hear bid to end John Dillinger exhumation lawsuit

Judge to hear bid to end John Dillinger exhumation lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge will hear an Indianapolis cemetery’s bid Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a relative of 1930s gangster John Dillinger who wants to exhume Dillinger’s gravesite to determine if the notorious criminal is actually buried there.