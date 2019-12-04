Two men arrested on meth charges

Two men were arrested in connection to possession of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon after officers were called for a trespassing complaint, according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
Officers arrived at an apartment after management explained that a woman was trespassing there and requested that she be removed and issued a warning. The door was answered by Roy Coffman, 59, of Norfolk. Coffman said the woman was not currently there.
While talking to Coffman, officers noticed methamphetamine on the table behind him. The bong was seized and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Coffman and another individual in the apartment, Robert Gaeta, 43, of Norfolk, were both questioned and arrested. Later, a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found on Coffman, Bauer said.
Both men were taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.