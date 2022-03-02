A pair of Yankton men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a forgery investigation turned up suspected meth.
At 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police responded to a business in the 300 block of West Omaha Avenue regarding two subjects making fake receipts to steal money from skill games located inside the business, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
Employees advised that there were two males in the business and that they had forged skill game vouchers a few months before at another store location. The employee was concerned that the men would try it again, Bauer said.
Officers had contact with the two men, who were identified as 40-year-old William Rainer and 42-year-old Anthony Kent, both of Yankton. During the investigation, officers learned that they each had cashed “winning” vouchers in at least two stores in Norfolk.
The owner of the skill games checked the payout history of the machines that Rainer and Kent were using and learned that the payout history did not match that of the forged game tickets, Bauer said. Officers subsequently searched the vehicle that they were traveling in.
Bauer said police recovered a printer, scanner, receipt paper, printer paper, ink, multiple blank vouchers and a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. Both men were arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a written instrument forgery devices, second-degree forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
They were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.