State Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk head the list of candidates running for the 1st Congressional District.
Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, and Flood, a Republican, have been selected by the executive committees of their state parties to run in the June special election. That election is needed to get a representative to fill the rest of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term that ends in January.
Pansing Brooks is one of two Lincolnites facing off in the Democratic primary. The other is Jazari Kual Zakaria.
Pansing Brooks, a state senator, has worked on criminal justice reform and education issues and won passage of the law that established Indigenous People’s Day — in conjunction with Columbus Day — in Nebraska.
“In my two terms as a state senator representing Nebraska's 28th District, I have fought hard and achieved victories for our most valuable neighbors, particularly children,” she said. “One focus of my legislative career has been youth justice reform. I introduced several bills that have expanded children’s rights to legal representation in the justice system, established automatic sealing of children’s court records when they have successfully competed their sentences and instituted training for school resource officers to keep schools safe while keeping kids out of the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Pansing Brooks said additional legislative victories include protecting victims of human trafficking and enacting stricter punishment for people who benefit from trafficking; creating and leading the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Task Force that ultimately stopped the abusive alcohol sales that plagued the Oglala Lakota Sioux for generations; protecting workers who discuss their wages from employee retaliation; codifying the Nebraska Department of Education’s definition of dyslexia as a learning disability, requiring schools to offer evidence-based reading support; and establishing Nebraska first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day.
Before serving in the Legislature, Pansing Brooks was co-chairwoman of the $6 million Union Plaza fundraising campaign to create Lincoln’s first urban park. She also was co-chairperson of the $9.6 million Centennial Mall renovation project, which helped to make the seven blocks between the Capitol and the university a beautiful, historic celebration of Nebraska for all visitors.
Pansing Brooks also was co-chairwoman of the $250 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issues in 2007 with Sen. Kathy Campbell.
“That bond issue improved every school in every ZIP code across Nebraska,” she said.
Kual Zakaria, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, said he hopes to bring more diversity to Washington, D.C.
“Congress has not been reflective of what America looks like today,” Kual Zakaria said. “Diversity among minorities and age groups is diminutive within the federal government. Young Americans make up a large part of our country's population, yet there is only one person under 30 in Congress.
“My mission is to focus on legislation that affects the future of many young Americans, including, but not limited to, climate change, health care, college tuition, housing and food, criminal justice, and social justice and equity,” he said.
Kual Zakaria said people are distancing themselves from politics because they feel they do not have a voice or anyone who has their best interest at heart. However, this is the time for people to exercise their constitutional rights to elect people who will do so.
“I have done a lot of volunteer work and advocacy for my community, and being in Congress will be a way to elevate and amplify the good I have done and continue to do,” Kual Zakaria said. “I am running for this office because I will be there for Nebraskans every single day and every single time.”
Pansing Brooks said as a congresswoman, she will work to make health care more affordable and accessible, help communities thrive by promoting workforce development, expand infrastructure, including broadband, expand affordable housing and create a rural and urban economic renaissance for the entire state.
“We must do everything we can to enhance efforts to recruit and retain workers to fill jobs,” Pansing Brooks said. “Nebraska’s unemployment rate is 2.2%, and it is always among the lowest in the nation, so employers were having problems filling vacancies even before the pandemic. We have to do everything we can to ensure Nebraska continues to be an attractive place for young people by creating a welcoming environment for everyone and making investments in job training so workers can fill the jobs that are available in our communities. I will do that as a member of Congress.”
Kual Zakaria said being a working-class citizen, he has faced the same challenges many Nebraskans face.
“I have had to work three jobs at once, struggled to pay rent, pay for food and afford my college bills,” Kual Zakaria said. “My background as a journalist and social media creator has made me a leader within the community as a trusted source of information on current events and an advocate for social and political issues.”
Kual Zakaria said political representatives have been overshadowed by party politics, money and greed at the expense of the American people.
“I will never put anything before the needs of Nebraskans, and I will choose the people over party politics every single time,” Kual Zakaria said.
“I, myself, see running for office as a form of service. ... There are so many issues that I am passionate about fixing that affect my community and me. That adds so much gravity and relatability to my run in this race,” he said.
Jazari Kual Zakaria
Democrat, Lincoln.
Education: Working toward a double major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; majors are broadcasting media production and journalism, with a minor in English.
Background: As a journalist and social media creator, became leader within the community as a trusted source of information on current events, advocate for social and political issues. Taken the pain and struggle of life experience and turned it into advocacy for the community through social media.
Family: Born here in the United States after family immigrated here as refugees from South Sudan. Grew up in Lincoln, attending elementary, middle and high school there. Will be the first college graduate in his family, with not one, but two degrees.
Patty Pansing Brooks
Democrat, Lincoln
Education: Bachelor’s degree in. political science, Colorado College; law degree from University of Nebraska College of Law.
Background: State senator, small-business owner and lifelong community organizer; born and raised in Lincoln, where family has lived for five generations.
Family: Husband, Loel, works with her as a law partner; longtime members of First Plymouth Congregational Church; three children, Taylor, Graham and Avary, who have all grown into kind and civic-minded, young adults.