Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 24.
The accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday about 4 miles west of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
A westbound motorcycle driven by 52-year-old David Burgess hit a deer crossing the highway. Burgess and his passenger, 39-year-old Jessica Burgess, were ejected onto the roadway and into the ditch, Unger said.
Both were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment. Both passenger and driver were wearing helmets, preventing more serious injuries, Unger said.
The deer was killed in the accident.
Stanton Fire and Rescue and the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.