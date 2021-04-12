Two minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a Friday night shooting.
At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Phillip Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. Norfolk police and Norfolk rescue responded to the scene and found that two males, age 17 and 14, had been shot. Both victims were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The victims and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Mark Arias, 20, of Norfolk, Bauer said. Officers located Arias at his residence in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the response to the shooting and search for Arias. Arias was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.