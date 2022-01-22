Two people could face up to life in prison for their alleged roles in large methamphetamine seizures.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury had indicted 40-year-old Torey Lee Benson of Norfolk. Benson is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about Nov. 27.
The maximum possible penalty if convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Also indicted was 25-year-old Jarrett Turner Chappelear of Fremont, who is charged in a two-count indictment. Count 1 charges Chappelear with distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 29. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Count II charges Chappelear with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on or about Oct. 29 The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count 1, a $250,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
The alleged crimes Chappelear committed in happened in the parking lot of a Norfolk business.