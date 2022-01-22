Two people could face up to life in prison for their alleged roles in large methamphetamine seizures.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury had indicted 40-year-old Torey Lee Benson of Norfolk. Benson is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about Nov. 27.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Also indicted was 25-year-old Jarrett Turner Chappelear of Fremont, who is charged in a two-count indictment. Count 1 charges Chappelear with distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 29. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges Chappelear with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on or about Oct. 29 The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count 1, a $250,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

The alleged crimes Chappelear committed in happened in the parking lot of a Norfolk business.

Tags

In other news

Little Red Hen Theatre announces upcoming productions

Little Red Hen Theatre announces upcoming productions

WAKEFIELD — The theme for the 2022 theater season at the The Little Red Hen Theatre is “Be A Part of Our World!” Performances will include “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday,” by American playwright Sarah Ruhl; a production of Disney’s Broadway musical “The Little Mermaid;” a Christmas vari…

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

SYDNEY (AP) — Three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.

Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark

Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NO…

Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute

Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Major international airlines canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they're using Wednesday, the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that new 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology.

County agrees to help towns upgrade emergency radios

County agrees to help towns upgrade emergency radios

MADISON — Two major accidents in three days this week, including one fatality, served as a reminder to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk of the need to improve communications with the county’s towns and emergency officials.