O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of seven additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district in recent days. 

One case in Boyd County has been determined through case investigation to be due to community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.

One case in Brown County has been determined through case investigation to be due to community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.

One case in Cherry County has been determined through case investigation to be due to community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Two cases have been reported in Knox County. One case through case investigation has been determined to be from close contact with a positive case. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. Additionally, one case was due to community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Two cases have been reported in Pierce County. Both cases have been determined through case investigation to be due to direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the department, said the case count update as of Monday at 3 p.m. was 109 Total Cases (TC), 79 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D).

The cases by county are: Antelope: TC: 19 R: 16, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 6, R: 1; Brown: TC: 1, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 6 R: 3; Holt: TC: 14 R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 38 R: 31; Pierce: TC: 22 R: 17; Rock: TC: 3, R: 2.

