Two were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following an accident on East Omaha Avenue.
The Norfolk Police and Fire and Rescue Divisions were called to an injury accident shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of East Omaha Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
A 2015 Nissan was facing north on the intersection of South Victory and East Omaha. It began to pull out to make a left turn when an eastbound Ford Fusion in the outside lane collided with the Nissan, Bauer said.
A passenger in the Ford was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City by air ambulance after receiving serious injuries. The Nissan’s driver was transported to Faith Regional Hospital, Bauer said. Both cars took heavy damage.
The Nissan’s driver was cited for a stop sign violation and the Ford’s driver was cited for no operator’s license and no proof of insurance, Bauer said.