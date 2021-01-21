A head-on collision Wednesday evening in eastern Norfolk sent two people to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
At about 8 p.m., Norfolk police responded to the accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 275.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered that a southbound semi trailer turning east onto Highway 275 had collided with a 1966 brown Chevrolet short bed pickup that was northbound on Highway 24, said Sgt. James Kelley with the Norfolk Police Division.
Two occupants in the pickup were transported to the hospital from the scene, Kelley said, while the driver of the semi was uninjured.
At about 9 p.m., westbound traffic on Highway 275 was stopped for about 15 minutes while the semi was towed away.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.