Mary Sue Rentfro

MARY SUE Rentfro was among the most recent graduates of the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court program on Friday. She is shown with District Court Judge James Kube.

 Courtesy photo

The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program saw two people graduate its program last Friday.

Mary Sue Rentfro and Hannah Stark appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in the District Court of Madison County on Friday with Judge James Kube presiding.

Following the dismissal of their charges and subsequent graduation in court, the graduates offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program. For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.

Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders that utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders.

