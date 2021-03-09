Two graduate from adult drug court

Last Friday Adam Grunke and Ashley Jessen appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court with Judge James Kube presiding.
Following the dismissal of their charges and subsequent graduation in court, Grunke and Jessen offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program. Friends and family members of the graduates were present to celebrate their accomplishment.
For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.