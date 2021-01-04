STANTON — On Monday in Stanton County District Court, two individuals were sentenced to probation following their felony convictions.
Ivan Salmons, 62, rural Stanton, was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 days in jail following his conviction for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from Stanton County.
Salmons was arrested last January following the service of a search warrant at his residence by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. During that warrant service several firearms were located and seized.
Laura Everett, 35, Norfolk, was sentenced to two years of probation following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested last year by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop in Stanton. She was in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine.