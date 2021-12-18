LINCOLN — The new class of Nebraska state troopers was sworn in Friday to begin new careers serving Nebraska.
They are the 65th Basic Recruit Class in patrol history to receive badges and take the oath of office at the state Capitol.
“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”
The 13 members of Camp 65 come from communities across Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.
Among the graduates, Dylan Duhsmann of West Point will be assigned to Columbus. Mara Tighe of Norfolk also will be assigned to Columbus.
Tighe also was recognized at the ceremony, receiving the Capt. Mark Williams Core Values Award.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during the ceremony in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.
“I can’t think of a more noble calling than serving the people of Nebraska, this great state,” Ricketts said. “You are joining the premier law enforcement organization in the state of Nebraska, and you have just attended an academy that is one of the most rigorous in the nation, and you’ve succeeded. You should be very proud of those accomplishments.”