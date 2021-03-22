Two from area indicted

The federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 22 unsealed indictments charging 24 defendants, acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced.
Among those who were indicted is Jourdain Hyman St. Cyr, 35, Winnebago. He is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees on or about March 4. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Joseph T. Pearce II, 39, Plainview, is charged in a three-count indictment. The first count charges Pearce with filing a false tax return on or about April 13, 2015. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is three years’ imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, a one-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Count II charges the defendant with filing a false tax return on or about April 11, 2016. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is three years’ imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, a one-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
Count III charges the defendant with filing a false tax return on or about April 20, 2017. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is three years imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, a one-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.