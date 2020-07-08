Twenty-three recruits began training at the Nebraska State Patrol’s 63rd basic recruit camp. Two of the recruits are from Northeast Nebraska.
Tyler Evans, Stanton, and Donnita Pfeifer, Bassett, are two of the recruits at the camp in Grand Island, according to a press release from the state patrol.
The recruits come from three different states and 16 Nebraska communities.
“Every new camp marks a milestone for our agency and the beginning of an immensely rewarding career for the recruits,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol. “These 23 men and women are joining a dedicated team of troopers who serve Nebraska with pride from border to border every day.”
This is the state patrol’s second basic recruit camp this year. The 23 recruits represent the largest class since 2016, which also began with 23 recruits.
The recruits will complete 22 weeks of training before graduation on Dec. 18, 2020.
“These recruits have gone through a rigorous process to reach this point and have demonstrated their desire to serve the citizens of our state,” said Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of the academy. “They will spend the next six months with our talented training academy staff to equip them with the skills they’ll need to serve Nebraska for many years to come.”