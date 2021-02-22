Police arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, on suspicion of enhanced driving under the influence this past week.
At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a possible accident near Sixth Street and Pasewalk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Upon arrival officers found that a vehicle was stuck in the northwest corner of the intersection, Bauer said, and that the vehicle was possibly high centered on a fire hydrant.
The driver was identified as Laura Krier, 24, of Norfolk. In speaking with Krier, the officer could smell alcohol and requested her to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The results of the tests showed impairment, police said, and she was arrested on suspicion of third offense enhanced driving under the influence of alcohol.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
AT ABOUT 10:30 P.M. Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street for a hit-and-run accident, Bauer said. A witness identified the vehicle, the driver and a possible address for the driver.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and had contact with the driver, who was a juvenile male. The driver admitted to hitting a vehicle and that he had consumed alcohol before the accident. The juvenile had several signs of impairment, according to Bauer.
The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of enhanced driving under the influence and cited for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was later released to a parent.