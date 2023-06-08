Six members of the Class of 2023 at Bancroft-Rosalie High School received their associate degree diplomas from Northeast Community College on the same day as their high school graduation ceremony. The graduates are among a growing number of high school students who are getting a start on their college education through Northeast’s early college program. Shown (from left) are Elise Raasch, Grace Johnson, McKenzie Murphy, Payton Nolting, Isabella Bonneau and MaKenna King.