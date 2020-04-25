Two Democrats are hoping to represent Nebraska’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
First they must face each other in the May primary. The winner of that contest will face incumbent Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, and Dennis B. Grace, a Libertarian, in November’s general election.
The two Democratic candidates are Babs Ramsey of Bellevue and Kate Bolz of Lincoln.
* * *
Kate Bolz
For Bolz — who has represented south central Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature since 2013 — her top priority is responding to the impacts of coronavirus on our health and our economy.
“This will mean support for our hospitals and health care workforce. It will also mean a comprehensive economic growth strategy to get people back to work,” she said. “Our agricultural industry must be a part of the response, ensuring that producers have resources to weather economic volatility and rebuilding global markets.
“Our next priority must be health care, including increasing access to affordable health care, ensuring that everyone can access health insurance ... and improving the affordability of prescription drugs.
“Finally, we need to bring common sense and common ground back to Washington, D.C.”
Where she stands
Below is a number of topics and her position on them:
— Acts of violence: Prevention is the best policy to keep people safe. I support prevention initiatives, such as targeted after-school and jobs programs. I also support providing appropriate tools and training to Nebraska Law Enforcement professionals.
— Climate change and energy policy: The United States must act quickly to develop a clean energy economy by providing incentives to move to renewable energy and providing retraining opportunities for workers. Supporting the ethanol industry by increasing the renewable fuel standard is essential.
— Federal spending and the national debt: As a member of the Nebraska Unicameral’s Appropriations Committee, I have spent the last eight years ensuring a balanced budget that also funds our state’s priorities. As a member of Congress, I’ll take the same approach to fiscal responsibility.
Today, in the face of a global pandemic, we both carry significant debt and the related economic consequences of recovering from the impact. First, we will need to continue a robust recovery strategy. Second, we must develop policies that build on lessons learned.
— Federal farm policy: First, the agriculture industry must be an important part of relief policies developed in response to COVID-19. We also must expand and make permanent disaster programs and commodity support and federal crop insurance programs, as well as expanding access to capital and loans for small and family-owned farms. Additionally, work must be done to open up new markets and lower trade barriers to the world’s consumers. I would work to reverse the administration’s punitive trade policies with China and rebuild essential markets.
Next, I support reducing barriers for small farmers and promote fair, transparent practices that increase competition. I support antitrust agencies, including updating legal standards and shifting the burden of proof for mega-mergers to the merging parties. Finally, I would support investments in rural infrastructure and transportation.
— Immigration: I support bipartisan proposals for comprehensive immigration reform to grow our agricultural, technology and business economy that includes enhanced border security. I also support humane treatment of families at the border and a path to citizenship for minors brought to the United States, referred to as Dreamers.
— Health care/health insurance reform: I support a public option, if that’s what Nebraskans choose for their families. I will hold health insurance companies accountable for the cost of insurance and drug companies accountable for affordable prescription drugs.
— Tax policy: To get our economy back in shape, we need to provide tax relief for the middle class while ensuring that large corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share.
— Foreign policy and global military issues: I will support health care, job training programs and education opportunities for veterans and military members. I will be a steadfast partner of Offutt Air Force Base and will stand up to the administration’s efforts to redirect resources away from military infrastructure.
Babs Ramsey
In various jobs and roles, Ramsey has worked with state and local government for the majority of her career.
“I have advised on budgeting, met with boards of supervisors, constituents and consulted businesses on how to work with government,” she said.
Ramsey believes the three most important issues facing the country are the lack of universal health care in our country, the trade war that is devastating farmers and ranchers and the lack of effort in combating climate change.
“I will make ending the trade war one of my top priorities so our farmers and ranchers can get back to work. In addition to this, I will fight to repeal Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This section is what is allowing the president to continue his trade war. No current or future administration would then be allowed to impose tariffs or a trade war without going through Congress first, as the Constitution is written,” she said.
Ramsey said she supports the United States returning to the Paris Agreement and being a leader in the fight against climate change.
“I believe that we need to modernize our electrical grid and transition coal plants to solar and wind farms. In doing so, we will retrain existing workers and create more jobs in our state.
“We can also combat climate change through agriculture. Through regenerative agriculture, we can reduce the carbon in our atmosphere while also increasing our soil productivity. This would also improve resilience to flooding and droughts. Increased yields would also be seen, allowing us to further support our growing population.”
She supports Medicare-For-All, which eliminates high premiums offered by corporate insurance companies, unaffordable deductibles and co-pays.
“It will also protect consumers from harmful pre-existing conditions clauses. Our fellow citizens are choosing trips to the emergency room, driving up the cost of health care. They are rationing necessary medications or forgoing them all together.”
Where she stands
Below is a list of topics and her position on them:
— Acts of violence, such as gun violence and racially and politically motivated acts of violence: When I am in Washington, I will fight to reinstate the assault weapons ban and make it permanent. No citizen should own weapons of war.
— Climate change and energy policy: We are seeing the repercussions of climate change right here in our district. Last spring we were hit with the bomb cyclone that caused historic flooding across our state. This has exacerbated the problem that our rural families have been facing with the trade war, rendering acres and acres of farm land unusable for harvest.
— Federal spending and the national debt: The national debt has skyrocketed under this administration's corporate tax cuts. We need to reverse these cuts so that corporations and people in the 1% are actually paying their fair share of taxes. This will help us reduce our national debt and fund our social programs like Social Security and Medicare.
— Federal farm policy: The family farm has come under attack. Our growers and producers experienced lowered profits last year. Homes are being foreclosed on, suicide rates are increasing, and they have lost over $2 billion in profit. Big Ag controls so much of the markets that they have largely been unaffected. They are able to export their grain to other countries and then sell it to China, circumventing the tariffs, while we are left to not be able to sell.
— Immigration: I will fight to end the separation of families at our border. I support all the dreamers in our country and will work to support and expand DACA and DAPA. We must support asylum seekers.
— Foreign policy and global military issues: I support a foreign policy that emphasizes diplomacy, nuclear deproliferation and ending forever wars.
— Any additional information: I am here for the people of our district. I am the only pro-choice candidate on the ballot. I am the only candidate that opposes the Keystone XL pipeline. I am the only candidate that has never taken money from Big Pharma. I am the only candidate that has never taken money from nor been endorsed by the NRA.