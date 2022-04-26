Democrats will have two candidates to choose from as the party’s nomination for Nebraska governor.
While the Republican winner of the May gubernatorial primary might enter November’s general election as the favorite to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Roy Harris of Linwood hope the qualities they bring to the table can attract enough voters to their respective campaigns.
Carol Blood
Blood, born in McCook and raised in rural Adams County, is in her second term on the Nebraska Legislature after having served eight years on the Bellevue City Council. She earns a living by writing feasibility assessments and business plans, as well as facilitating corporate training.
As a Bellevue councilwoman, Blood said she saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars with common-sense policy. Now as a state senator, Blood said, she brings forward successful and well-written bipartisan bills relating to veterans, military families, government transparency, reduced hurdles to employment, public safety, public health and more.
Nebraskans want a governor, Blood said, who will work hard to bring residents together by inspiring hope and “transforming our divisions.”
“The current narrative of ‘Us. vs. Them’ is killing this country and meant to distract voters so we never have to solve the real problems, like 20-plus years of high property taxes,” she said. “I will bring everyone to the table and create a state government that is representative of all Nebraskans, not just a privileged few, special interest or particular party.”
Blood said she is a candidate worth supporting because she is a pragmatic problem-solver who represents the views of those she serves. She has established herself as an effective listener and believes in bringing everyone to the table, not just those who agree with her, she said.
“I have a proven track record as a fiscal conservative, finding creative solutions,” Blood said. “I have a keen understanding of both rural and urban Nebraska.”
People involved in agriculture have been affected by supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic, as well as drought conditions, property rights issues and the recent threats of eminent domain, Blood said.
The agriculture industry is likely to face important challenges in the next year, she said, and it’s important to elect a governor who understands the importance of protecting Nebraska agriculture.
Blood also believes that Nebraska needs somebody who will provide sustainable tax relief, implement long-term solutions to the state’s overcrowding prisons, push forward technology to protect the state from cybersecurity threats, and streamline services to the public.
If elected governor, Blood said she would create K-14 education that would give Nebraskans the ability to receive two years of community college to address workforce shortages. She also hopes to tackle workforce problems holistically.
“I am a voracious researcher that believes in data, science and facts when making decisions,” she said.
Roy Harris
Harris, a late entry in the gubernatorial race, said Nebraska needs a governor who doesn’t govern like a billionaire and listens to people’s needs.
The Linwood man said Nebraska needs a governor who will spend smart. He also said he is a proponent of prison reform and believes that the number of imprisoned nonviolent criminals should go down.
THE WINNER of the primary vote will be pitted against the nominee from the Republican primary packed with nine conservative candidates.
Carol Blood
Education: Blood is a graduate of Adams Central High in Hastings and Metropolitan Community College.
Background: Blood was raised in rural Adams County and raised her own family in Sarpy County. She writes feasibility assessments and business plans and facilitates corporate training for a living. She is a member of the National Foundation for Women Legislators and is the state director for Nebraska. Blood is the volunteer manager for the Bellevue Farmers’ Market and served on the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation (chair for eight years), Sarpy County Museum Board and American Business Women’s Association. She also facilitates food drives and food banks and spearheads events for area veterans and military families.
Experience: Blood serves on the Government/Military/Veterans Affairs Committee, Urban Affairs Committee and is the vice chairwoman of the Business and Labor Committee in the Nebraska Legislature. Additionally, she served on the League of Municipalities while also serving on the Bellevue City Council.
Family: Blood and her husband, Joe, have been married for 35 years and have three adult children and 10 grandchildren.