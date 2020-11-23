Two deaths reported in North Central district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Monday of 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the district since the last reporting on Thursday. By county, they are: 18-Antelope; 19-Boyd; 9-Brown; 8-Cherry; 25-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 24-Knox; 34-Pierce; 4-Rock.
Whitney Abbott of North Central said NCDHD received notification of two additional COVID-19 deaths: a Pierce County woman in her 80s and a Holt County man in his 70s. NCDHD sends its sincerest condolences to the families, she said.
Due to weather concerns, the NCDHD influenza shot clinic and TestNE COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 24, are canceled. The TestNE Bassett clinic will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock County fairgrounds. Anyone preregistered for the Nov. 24 clinic in O’Neill is also eligible at the Nov. 24 clinic in Bassett or the Nov. 25 clinic in O’Neill.
NCDHD staff will be enjoying Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own homes and will close the office. Case count numbers will be reported on the Wednesday, Nov. 25, instead of the Thursday, Nov. 26.
NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
O’Neill: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue. NCDHD will not host testing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, or Thursday, Nov. 26.
Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County fairgrounds. Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Testing will not be conducted on Friday, Nov. 27. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are not offered at this TestNE site. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.
As on Monday at 4 p.m., North Central reported 2,572 Total Cases (TC), 977 Recoveries (R), 34 Deaths (D), and 629 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county it is: Antelope: TC: 335, R:127, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 128, R: 41; D:2; Brown: TC: 173, R: 68, D: 3; Cherry: TC: 263, R: 96, D:5; Holt: TC: 541, R: 178, D: 8; Keya Paha: TC: 17, R: 5; Knox: TC: 533, R: 252, D: 1;
Pierce: TC: 484, R: 140, D:13; and Rock: TC: 98, R:70; D: 1.