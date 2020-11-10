O’NEILL — Reporting 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central District Health Department District, health officials also said there was three deaths related to the coronavirus.
Two Boyd County men in their 70s and 80s and one Holt County woman in her 80s died.
With the new cases, Knox County had the largest number with 67. The Knox County numbers include Santee Reservation case counts. Other numbers by county were: 30 in Holt; 25 in Pierce; 22 in Antelope; 21 in Cherry; five in Brown; four in Boyd; and two in Rock counties.
The North Central health department is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacities to include the 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered. The rapid test will be offered only to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID. Please note the change in testing locations and times.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
— O’Neill: Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory. The armory is located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
— Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
— The Cherry County Hospital is hosting a Test Nebraska COVID clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing location will be on the north side of the Cherry County Clinic in Valentine.
Pre-registration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged but not required.
The North Central District Health Department will be extending public influenza vaccine clinics in O’Neill through November. Clinics will be behind the NCDHD building as a drive-through style clinic. To access the clinic, enter through the east alley entrance and remain in your vehicle. To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online before arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you.
Clinics will be held on the following dates and times, weather permitting.
• Wednesday, Nov. 11, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m.
* Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.
The COVID-19 case count update as of Monday at 4 p.m. was 1,943 total cases, 761 recoveries, 30 deaths and 575 total cases reported in the past 14 days.