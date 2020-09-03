O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 11 additional cases in the district on Thursday.
Two cases case in Cherry County, one in Pierce County, five in Knox County, one in Rock County and one in Holt County, through case investigation, have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. One case in Holt County, through case investigation, has been determined to be from community spread.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said there are now are a total of nine deaths in the district.
“NCDHD regrets to inform the district of two additional notifications of COVID-19 deaths in the district. One in Pierce County was a man in his 80s and one in Cherry County was a woman in her 70s. NCDHD staff and administration send their condolences to the families of those who are experiencing loss during this time,” she said.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., the district has 312 Total Cases (TC), 131 Recoveries (R), and nine Deaths (D). The cases are:
Antelope: TC: 27, R: 20, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 9; Brown: TC: 7, R: 4; Cherry: TC: 44, R: 12, D:2; Holt: TC: 28, R: 16; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0; Knox: TC: 109, R: 44; Pierce: TC: 67, R: 22, D:6; Rock: TC: 19, R:4.