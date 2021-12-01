Semi vs SUV

This two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV resulted in two people who were later airlifted to Omaha with injuries.

Two people were critically injured following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi and SUV Tuesday afternoon in Cuming County.

Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said first responders were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 51 in northern Cuming County.

An SUV was westbound on Highway 51, and a semi-tractor trailer was southbound on Highway 9. An investigation revealed that the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before pulling out in front of the semi, Boyum said.

There were two occupants inside the SUV, Boyum said, and both were pulled from the vehicle by passersby before it caught fire. Both occupants were transported to St. Francis Hospital in West Point in critical condition and later airlifted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The driver of the semi was transported to the West Point hospital with minor injuries.

Passersby who assisted at the scene included the Beemer fire chief and a crew from the Cuming County Public Power District. Boyum credited them for helping the crash victims until rescue personnel arrived.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, West Point Fire & Rescue and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The accident remains under investigation.

